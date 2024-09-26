Beirut: A significant number of Israeli airstrikes targeted southern and central Lebanon, resulting in at least 51 fatalities and 223 injuries, as reported by the Lebanese Health Ministry. These strikes occurred hours after Hezbollah launched numerous missiles into Israel, with one directed at Tel Aviv.

The attack on Israel’s most populous city represented Hezbollah’s furthest strike to date, escalating the ongoing violent confrontations between the two entities.

The Israeli military reported intercepting the surface-to-surface missile, triggering air-raid sirens throughout Tel Aviv and central Israel. No casualties or damage were reported.

Israeli assaults on Monday and Tuesday resulted in at least 560 fatalities in Lebanon, driving thousands to seek shelter. The United Nations reported today that Israeli air strikes on Lebanon have displaced over 90,000 people in five days.

Families escaping the conflict have converged on Beirut and Sidon, seeking refuge in schools repurposed as shelters, as well as in vehicles, parks, and along the coastline. The exodus has also led to congested traffic at the Syrian border.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for launching a Qader 1 ballistic missile at the Mossad headquarters in Israel, accusing it of orchestrating the recent assassinations of its senior leaders and last week’s attack involving explosives concealed in pagers and walkie-talkies, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries to thousands.

The Israeli military reported that a projectile launched from Lebanon reached central Israel for the first time. Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for targeting a Tel Aviv intelligence base in an aerial attack last month.

While the Israeli military has indicated that there are no immediate plans for a ground invasion, it has announced the call-up of military reservists today.

Before the emergency United Nations Security Council meeting last night, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Lebanon expressed concern over the persistent tensions in the country through a post on the X social media platform, affirming its commitment to support Lebanon during this critical period.