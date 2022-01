Bolangir: As many as three persons have been arrested by the police for smuggling adulterated cough syrups in the Patharachepa area in the Balangir district.

Acting on reliable input, the officials raided at Bolangir-Patnagarh road and arrested the accused. The cops also seized 5000 bottles of adulterated cough syrup and a pickup van from them.

Further investigation is underway to trace the network linked to the illegal trade, sources said.