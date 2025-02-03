A 500-bed Trauma Center will be set up at Shrirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack.

According to the CMO, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal in this regard. With this, people who have suffered various accidents will be able to get immediate and advanced treatment.

It is worth noting that this Trauma Center will be implemented under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’.

The Central Government will invest 60 per cent of the funds, while the State Government bear the rest 40 per cent.

The Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on July 2, 2024, requesting to set up this Trauma Center at Cuttack SCB.

After the central government gave in-principle approval, the proposal has now received the approval of the state government. After this, a detailed project report will be prepared and steps will be taken to establish the project.