50% Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff To Remain Present In Schools

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday made it mandatory for the presence of 50% teaching & non-teaching staff in schools for important programmes like admission of students, distribution of NT Books, monitoring of MDM initiative from today onwards.

Alok Kumar Kar, Additional Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department, has written a letter to all the directors under the S&ME Dept informed about the roster arrangement at school points.

“Anybody wishing to leave the Headquarters should take prior permission of Collector and District Magistrate through the concerned Head of Institution/DEO/BEO,” the letter further mentioned.

The S&ME Dept has also warned of strict action against any violation of the said order.

It may be mentioned here that the State government has ordered shut down of all educational/academic institutions including hostels under the S&ME Dept from April 19, due to spike in COVID-19 infection cases.