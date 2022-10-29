50 Suffer Cardiac Arrest After Stampede In Seoul

Seoul: At least 50 people went into cardiac arrest after a stampede at a prominent market in South Korea’s capital Seoul, according to news agency reports. Police were seen trying to revive people CPR.

The crowd, estimated to be around 1 lakh, had gathered to celebrate Halloween on Saturday night in Itaewon, a central district of the megacity which has hundreds of shops and some particularly narrow streets, local news outlets said. Excitement was heightened as this is the first Halloween after two years of muted celebrations due to Covid restrictions.

It was just before midnight local time that dozens of people fell unconscious near a hotel, reported The Korea Herald. Fire authorities said they have received 81 reports regarding breathing difficulties as of 11.30 pm, said the report.

A fire department official confirmed the incident to news agency AFP, saying that more than 140 ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.