50 quintal Mahula flowers seized, three held

Khurda: At least 50 quintal Mahula flowers were seized by Police at Pratapa village in Khurda district. Besides, three persons were also arrested in this connection.

As orr available reports, the mahula flower consignment was being transported from Dhenkanal to Banapur when police intercepted the vehicle and made the seizure with the arrest of three persons.

The estimated value of seized Mahula is Rs 2 lakh.

Reportedly, an investigation was underway to unearth the possible involvement of others in the smuggling.