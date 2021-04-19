50 More Associated With Puri Srimandir Test COVID Positive

Puri: At least 50 more persons associated with Puri Srimandir have tested positive for COVID-19, informed SJTA (Development) Administrator Ajay Kumar Jena.

Of the new cases, 22 have been identified as sevayats and their family members, 19 are workers of shoe stand while 9 are temple staff, added Jena.

Meanwhile, Odisha today reported its highest-ever spike in COVID-19 cases as 4445 fresh infections were detected in the state in the last 24 hours. Out of the 4445 cases, 2574 were detected in quarantine while 1871 are local contact cases.

Sundergarh registered the highest number of cases as 722 more persons in the district contracted the virus. With this, the COVID-19 tally in the state surged to 372703 with 24568 active cases.