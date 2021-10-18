50 Minors Among 340 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 340 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 50 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 57,293 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.59%.

Among the new cases, 199 are in quarantine and 141 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1035417 with 4824 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 43

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 10

11. Jajpur: 9

12. Kendrapada: 15

13. Khurda: 149

14. Koraput: 3

15. Mayurbhanj: 14

16. Nawarangpur: 1

17. Nayagarh: 2

18. Puri: 7

19. Rayagada: 4

20. Sambalpur: 12

21. Sundargarh: 2

22. State Pool: 36