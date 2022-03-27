50 Ministers Of PM Imran Khan’s Party Go “Missing” Amid Crisis: Report

Islamabad: At least 50 ministers belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf have went missing or not being seen in public after no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan came closer.

Out of those missing ministers, 25 were federal and provincial advisers and special assistants, while four of them are the ministers of the state, four are advisors and 19 are the special assistants.

However, at the federal level, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan still enjoys the support of its ministers. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed are among those ministers who continue to defend the Pakistani PM.

Meanwhile, after the no-confidence motion against PM Khan was adjourned to March 28, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has intensified its efforts to woo its allies.

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is likely to hold a meeting with Pakistani PM today.