50% Less Ads To Be Shown For Twitter Blue Paid Subscription

In a new feature for Twitter Blue subscribers, the company will now show 50 per cent of fewer ads to those who have a paid subscription, the media has reported. Tech billionaire and new Twitter boss Elon Musk has long promised that fewer sponsored tweets will appear on the timeline of Twitter Blue paid subscribers.

Now, Twitter has finally implemented the feature, which will be applicable to the ‘Following’ and ‘For You’ timelines, says a report by TechCrunch.

“As you scroll, you will see approximately twice as many organic or non-promoted Tweets placed in between promoted Tweets or ads. There may be times when there are more or fewer non-promoted Tweets between promoted Tweets,” Twitter’s description of the feature says, according to the TechCrunch report.

This comes soon after ‘Twitter Verified’ has mass unfollowed all legacy verified accounts within a few hours in the wake of confusion over the blue checkmark. The Twitter Verified account unfollowed more than 225,000 accounts, when it was first reported.

These blue ticks help other users verify the genuineness of an account on the microblogging platform. Earlier, to get a blue-tick badge beside your account name, users had to submit government-approved ID cards (like Aadhaar) and provide a few additional official links as needed to get through Twitter’s own verification process. Getting a blue tick on Twitter used to be free of cost.

It should be noted that prior to the launch of Twitter Blue, the blue tick was assigned to authentic accounts of celebrities, politicians and public figures. However, now anyone who pays the subscription cost can now purchase the checkmark via Twitter Blue.

Musk has recently changed the blue bird logo, the home button on the web version, with the ‘doge’ meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The users noticed that the blue bird logo on Twitter’s homepage had been replaced by the image of shiba inu associated with the Dogecoin meme coin crypto-currency. Notably, there was no change seen on Twitter’s mobile app.