5 YO Killed, Mother Critical As Van Overturns In Koraput

By Pragativadi News Service
Koraput: A five-year-old child was killed on Sundy and its mother critically injured after a commander van overturned in Tankubeda area under Semiliguda block in Koraput.

Indentities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, a commander van carrying passangers overturned near Tankubeda area when he lost control over wheels.

Following this, the child died on the spot while the mother of the child became critical and rushed to a nearby hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and took conginizence of the incident.

Meanwhile, while the investigation is still underway, the auto driver is reportedly absconding.

