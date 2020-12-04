5-YO Girl Murder Case: NCPCR Summons Nayagarh DM, SP

Bhubaneswar: The National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday issued summons to the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nayagarh for alleged abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl of Jadupur village in the district.

The two officials have been directed to appear before the commission through video conferencing on December 9 at 12 noon along with detailed action taken report (ATR), copy of FIR, and all relevant documents pertaining to the matter.

The chairperson of NCPCR, Priyank Kanungo informed the development through a tweet.

summons has been issued to DM and SP of #nyaygarh for in personn presense in the matter of kidnapping and murder of a girl child, @NCPCR_ has received complaints aligning human organ trafficking https://t.co/IQ7BmOW1oY — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) December 4, 2020

The deceased girl’s father Ashok Sahoo and mother Saudamini had on November 24 attempted self-immolation outside the Odisha Legislative Assembly demanding justice for their daughter. Alleging police inaction in the case, the couple accused minister Arun Kumar Sahoo of shielding accused Babuli Nayak. They claimed that Nayak is a close aide of the Nayagarh MLA.

As per the report, the child had gone missing while playing in front of her house on July 14. Later on July 23, her decomposed body was found packed in a sack behind the house near a pond. Her parents alleged that Nayak had kidnapped and murdered their daughter.