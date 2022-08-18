5-YO Boy Dies After Falling Into Rainwater-Filled Pit In Balasore

Balasore: A five-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit at Begunia village under Nilgiri block of Balasore district.

According to reports, the minor allegedly fell into a rainwater-filled pit of an under-construction water project and drowned.

Later he was rescued by family members and rushed to the nearest hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the locals blame project authorities for the mishap.