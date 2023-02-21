5-YO Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Telangana’s Nizamabad. The incident occurred on Sunday and the incident was captured by a CCTV camera at the premises where the boy’s father worked as a security guard.

In the video, the child is seen walking alone in a parking lot. Meanwhile, three dogs charge towards him and surround him.

The child tries to run but is pushed to the ground by the dogs, who proceed to pull at his clothes and bite him.

The dogs overpower him and drag him to a corner of the parking area, where the child appears to die on the spot.

No complaint has been filed by the family, police said.

This is not the first incident of stray dog attacks in India, as a four-year-old boy died after being attacked by stray dogs in Gujarat’s Surat just two weeks before this incident.