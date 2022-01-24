5-Year-Old Girl Raped In Puri, Manhunt For Absconding Accused On

Puri: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in the Town Police station area of Puri on Sunday.

The accused, stated to be an acquaintance to the family of the victim, reportedly took the girl, while she was playing near her house, to the rooftop of a house and raped her at around 11 am yesterday (January 23).

The accused fled the spot when the victim’s mother rushed to the roof top.

The minor girl was initially admitted for treatment at Puri district headquarters hospital where her medical examination was also conducted. She was later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack.

The Town Police has registered a case under relevant Sections of IPC and POCSO Act before launched a quest into the incident.

As many as four teams have been formed and manhunt is underway to nab the accused.