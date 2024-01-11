5-Year-Old Boy Brutally Killed In Front Of Father In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A five-year-old boy was brutally killed by stone in front of his father inside temple in Sargulipahad area under Dabugaon police station in Kalahandi district on Thursday.

As per reports, a man brutally attacked the child who was the son of the temple priest by stone in front of his father and killed him. After the murder, he cut away the boy’s left leg and right hand.

The police on receiving the news, reached the spot and detained the accused. The exact cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained. However, it will be known after the investigation, police said.