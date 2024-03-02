5 Warning Signs Of Heart Problems During Exercise

A sedentary lifestyle is among the major risk factors for heart problems and a lack of exercise increases the chances even more. And since workouts and physical activity in any form are essential for a healthy heart, you make sure to be regular with it.

However, even over-straining, excessive exercise and not being mindful of your health conditions while exercising can be problematic in the long run.

According to doctors, a rising number of heart problems are faced by people while working out, most of which include many heart attacks and strokes faced by youngsters.

Key warning signs of heart troubles

According to experts, if you have previously had a heart attack, another one could have entirely different symptoms. Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms.

Chest discomfort

Many people associate sudden and intense pain in the best with heart attacks.

If you have been experiencing a feeling of mild discomfort, uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, or fullness in the centre of the chest, you must stop working out immediately. 1

Doctors say pain in the chest can be subtle and may come and go, so it can be difficult to tell what is wrong so detailed tests should also be done. Stop exercising and seek medical attention if this symptom lasts for more than a few minutes.

Breathlessness

If you are feeling unusually short of breath, with chest discomfort during an activity, it can be a precursor to a heart attack.

According to studies, this symptom can occur before chest discomfort or may even occur with no chest discomfort.

Dizziness

If while exercising you ever feel dizzy or lightheaded, you should take it as a serious warning sign and stop exercising right away.

Abnormal heart rhythms

The sensation of your heartbeat skipping, palpitating, or thumping could indicate a heart-related problem. Always seek medical attention if you observe any unusual heart rhythms during your workout.

Unusual sweating

While it is normal to sweat during exercise and workouts, feeling nauseated and breaking into a cold sweat can be possible warning signs of a heart problem.

According to doctors, some people who have experienced heart attacks have reported a sense of foreboding or impending doom.

What to do in case of an emergency?

When it comes to dealing with a possible heart issue, timing is extremely critical. And so, rather than waiting and trying to push through your workout, it is important to seek emergency medical help.

The American Heart Association recommends not waiting for more than a few minutes – five minutes at most – to call emergency services.

Have someone drive you to the hospital immediately if you are experiencing heart attack symptoms.