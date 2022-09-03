5 Times Mouni Roy Proved To Be A Saree Girl; See Pics

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She made her big-screen debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie Gold. Besides enthralling the audience with her impressive screen presence, she is also considered a true fashionista who never misses to shell out style goals with her sartorial choices. Here’s a look at all the times she left her fans in awe of her saree looks.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)