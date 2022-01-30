5 terrorists, including JeM commander, killed in twin encounter

Srinagar: Five terrorists were killed overnight in two separate operations by security forces in the Budgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Kashmir’s inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said that the terrorists neutralised in the encounters were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, both Pakistan-based terror outfits.

Kumar said that JeM commander Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist were among the killed, calling it a big success for security forces.

A total of 21 terrorists, including eight from Pakistan, have been killed in 11 encounters this month so far, he added.