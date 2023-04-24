5 Senior Vice-Presidents, 12 Vice Presidents In OPCC’s New Office Bearers

Bhubaneswar: A team of new office bearers of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) was announced by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The Committee comprises of five senior vice-president, 12 vice presidents one tresurers and 35 general secretaries.

The AICC also constituted the executive committee of the State unit.

The senior vice presidents are Ganeswar Behera, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Debasish Pattnaik, Sibananda Ray, Saraswati Hembram.

Similalry, Mamata Madhi, Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi, Rajendra Chhatria, Bibhuti Mishra, CS Rajan Ekka, Janaki Ballav Pattanaik, Kishore Jena, Pratima Malik, Suvendu Mohanty, Biswa Bhushan Das, Rajat Choudhury and Nakula Naik were appointed as the vice presidents.

MLA Santosh Singh Saluja has been named as the treasurer of the Pradesh Congress Committee, a release issued by the AICC stated.

Earlier, the AICC had appointed Bijay Pattnaik, former Odisha Chief secretary who joined the party recently, as the head of the campaign committee.