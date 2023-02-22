5 Quintals Cannabis Smuggled From Odisha Seized In Noida, Two Held

Noida: Police today arrested two persons with seizure of more than 500 kg of cannabis brought from Odisha in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

The consignment is pegged at worth more than Rs 1 crore in black market and two persons have also been arrested in connection with the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told reporters.

Khan said the police have been continuously targeting gangs and people involved in drug trafficking and narcotics smuggling.

“Some gangs have been busted in the past also and in one such case in which around 500 kilogrammes of cannabis was seized, a suspect identified as Ratan Singh, who is a native of Hapur district, was absconding and a reward also announced on his arrest,” Khan said.

“Today, a consignment of the same Ratan Singh has been seized by the officials of the Knowledge Park police station and the SWAT team. The total recovery is 539 kilogrammes of cannabis which was concealed in a canter truck,” the DCP said.

Besides Ratan Singh, a person identified as Sadashiv Mishra, who hails from Ganjam district in Odisha, has also been arrested, the officer said.

Khan said the estimated value of the seized cannabis is worth more than Rs 1 crore, and the consignment had started from Ganjam in Odisha and was meant to be smuggled in Noida and other parts of the NCR.

An FIR is being lodged at the Knowledge Park police station and further legal proceedings are underway, the officer said, adding that a reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for the police teams involved in seizing the cannabis.