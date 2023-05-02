5 People Suspected To Be Buried In Avalanche In Nepal

Kathmandu: At least 5 people out in search of Himalayan Viagra or the Yarsagumba are suspected to be buried in an avalanche in Darchula district of far-west, officials confirmed.

As per the officials, an avalanche hit the Byans Village Council- 01, Bolin at around 3 pm (Local Time) on Tuesday. Five people are confirmed to be missing with the search team at the spot carrying out the search and rescue operations.

“The missing people include 4 females and a male. The weather condition is also not good,” confirmed Deputy Chief District Officer Pradip Singh Dhami to ANI over the phone.

As many as 80 teams from the Armed Police Force along with the Nepal Police have been deployed to the site, said Pradip Singh Dhami, the Deputy Chief District Officer of Darchula.

A caravan of people climbs higher up the snow-capped mountains for weeks during the annual Yarsagumba harvesting season. This year the harvest is about to start in the Himalayas of Nepal which is later sold at a higher price.

Considered a medicinal herb- the Yarsagumba, a unique caterpillar-fungus fusion occurs when parasitic mushroom spores (Ophiocordyceps sinensis) infect and mummify a ghost moth larva living in the soil.