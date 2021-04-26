5 More Servitors Of Puri Srimandir Test COVID-19 Positive

Puri: At least five more servitors of Puri Srimandir have tested positive for COVID-19. They have recently returned from Kumbh Mela.

According to reports, 127 people have returned to the district after attending Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand. Of the total 127 people, 36 are sevayats of Srimandir.

It is pertinent to mention here that total 47 servitors and 34 other staff of Srimandir administration have contracted the virus till date.

It may be noted that the State Government had directed all Kumbh Mela returnees to undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 test before returning to the State. Moreover, they have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days at home or in Cluster TMCs.

Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) suspended general darshan at the centuries-old temple till May 15.