5 more Covid deaths logged in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged 5 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.
Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.
1. A 57 years old Female of Balasore District.
2. A 45 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.
3. A 13 years old Girl of Cuttack District.
4. A 78 years old Female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Asthma, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
5. A 35 years old Female of Sundargarh District.
The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.