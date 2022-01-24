5 more Covid deaths logged in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged 5 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 57 years old Female of Balasore District.

2. A 45 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 13 years old Girl of Cuttack District.

4. A 78 years old Female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Asthma, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5. A 35 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.