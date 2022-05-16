5 Lifestyle Hacks To Help Ease Depression

As a large number of people today deal with depression, it is essential to understand how lifestyle affects mental health, besides aspects that can be worked upon to help ease the struggle.

Mental health has become a sensitive issue and people now acknowledge it more openly than before. Although it may not be easy to quickly get out of it, here are a few tips to gradually deal with it.

Break the mundane pattern; introduce something new to your routine

Lack of motivation and fatigue are some of the early signs of depression. Routine can enhance the sense of doldrums, and hence, it is important to break it and try something new. You can add a new activity to your routine that interests you, such as gardening, art, yoga, etc. so that you have something to look forward to every day.

Gratitude journaling

Gratitude journaling is different from journaling; herein, the only things that you write down are the ones you are thankful for. Jot down the things you are grateful for, be it friends, family or job, in a journal every day.

Re-write and re-wire

If there is a part in your life that you are unhappy with, re-write it! Change the narrative, and write down the story the way you would like it to be. Changing the narrative may help you feel better and think about that part of your life in a positive way.

Sleep!

Sleep is more than just taking a physical rest. It works as an auto-clean of the mind and is hence crucial to every aspect of health, especially mental health. Researchers believe that it is best to sleep by 10 pm, midnight at max. A sleep of 7-9 hours is considered ideal.

Switch to a healthier diet; incorporate anti-inflammatory foods

A healthy and balanced diet is always recommended for better health. A diet deficient in B12 and omega 3 fatty acids cause increased inflammation in the parts of the brain responsible for mood. Therefore, this can leave you irritated and depressed.