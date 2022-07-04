5 Killed In Shooting At I-Day Parade In US’ Illinois: Reports

New Delhi: As many as five people died and several others left wounded after a gunman opened firing during a parade in the northern Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois Monday morning, as per the City of Highland Park’s website.

As per local reports, a gunman began firing from the roof of a retail store into the parade below.”We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work,” Lake County Sheriff, Illinois, US said.

A video going viral on social media shows march members unexpectedly escaping in panic as gunfire erupted on the roads. Families are seen sitting on a walkway watching the motorcade.

In the next frame, they are seen jumping up starting from the earliest stage and running, and a voice shouting “gunshots” can be heard in the background.