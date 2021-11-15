5 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least five persons were killed in separate road accidents across Odisha on Sunday.

Two youths reportedly died on the spot while one other succumbed to serious injuries at the hospital after they rammed into a roadside tree with their speeding motorcycle near Bakingia in Gadisila valley area.

All three of them were riding a bike in violation of the traffic regulations and travelling towards Raikia from G. Udaygiri when their vehicle reportedly lost control and hit a tree near the road.

In another incident, two youths riding a motorcycle had to lose their lives after suffering a mishap near Sukuda under Bhatli police limits in Bargarh district. The duo was returning after darshan at the nearby Kedarnath Shiva Temple when they reportedly hit an electric pole with their bike. Both of them reportedly died at the spot.