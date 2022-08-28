5 killed in road mishap in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: At least five persons, including a minor, were killed in a road mishap near Patharkhamba chhak on NH-5 in Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Anant Samal, Prahalad Samal, Adikand Samal, Ankur Samal and his son Dibyaranjan Samal.

As per initial reports, all the occupants were travelling in an autorickshaw when their vehicle was hit by a speeding coal-laden truck. Sources said all the deceased were from Bangura village and travelling to Muktapesi area for some work in the autorickshaw.