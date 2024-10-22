Bulandshahr: At least five people, including a woman and two children, were killed in a cylinder blast in a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Monday.

The blast caused part of the house to collapse, and there are concerns that some individuals may be trapped under the rubble. The event occurred in the Sikandrabad area between 8:30 and 9:00 pm, as reported by the police.

“Information has been received about the death of five people and others possibly trapped under debris following an explosion in a colony within the Sikandrabad police station’s jurisdiction,” stated Dhruva Kant Thaku, Additional Director General of Police, Meerut Zone.

Chandra Prakash Singh, the Bulandshahr District Magistrate, mentioned that approximately 18 to 19 people were in the house when the explosion happened.

He reported that eight people have been rescued and hospitalized, with some in critical condition, adding that “some are in a very serious state.”

Previously, a similar event occurred in Firozabad last month, where an explosion at a firecracker factory led to the collapse of a house, killing five and injuring ten others.

