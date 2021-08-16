5 Killed At Kabul Airport Amid Chaos: Report

New Delhi: At least five people are said to be killed at the Kabul airport as hundreds of people stormed into the area to board planes leaving the Afghan capital. However, it is not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.

The Afghan airspace has been closed and a NOTAM or notice to airmen has been issued to say Kabul airspace is no longer usable.

Earlier this morning, US troops did fire in the air in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and hours later they captured the abandoned presidential palace. President Ashraf Ghani has already left the country, sparking outrage within and outside the country.