5 killed as bus overturns near Malkangiri-Andra Pradesh border, rescue operation on

Malkangiri: At least five people were killed after a passenger bus overturned near the Malkangiri-Andra Pradesh border on Monday.

As per reports, the mishap occurred near Bodugudam when the bus carrying passengers was en route to Bhawanipatna from Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh.

All the deceased hailed from Odisha. Rescue operation is underway.