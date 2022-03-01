5 Killed After Car Hits Stationary Truck In Angul

Angul: At least five persons were killed in a tragic road accident on National Highway -149 near Kantiapasi under Khamar police limits in Angul in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The mishap took place after 12 am last night when the car reportedly speeding out of control while en route to Injidi from Palahada rammed into a stationary truck parked near Kantiapasi.

While three passengers on board the vehicle died on the spot, two others were pronounced dead at a health centre.

According to sources, the iron-laden truck was halted on the left side of the road due to technical snag when the car bearing registration number OD02F 5577 hit it from the rear.

The police said all the occupants of the car were from Injidi village supporters of a Sarpanch candidate. They had gone to Palahada on the final day of vote counting yesterday and were on their way back home after the completion of the counting when the mishap occurred.