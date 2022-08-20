5 Killed, 5 Critical In Wall Collapse Incidents Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Five persons were killed while five others were critically injured in separate wall collapse incidents due to incessant rainfall across Odisha on Friday.

According to reports, the incident occured while the family members of Anil Giri were asleep in their house on Friday night when one of the walls of their house collapsed due to incessant rain and fell on them. Subsequently, both the sisters died after being trapped under the debris of the wall, and their parents were rescued by locals in critical condition.

The injured persons were rushed to Rairangpur hospital immediately and are currently undergoing treatment there.

In another incident, a woman lost her life due to a wall collapse at Tikarapada village in Keonjhar. Her husband was critically injured. He is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, one student died while two others sustained critical injuries when a school wall collapsed on them at Madhupura village under Baliapala block in Balasore district.

On the other hand, a nine-year-old boy died after a bathroom wall collapses on him at Nuasahi of PHD Colony in Koraput district.