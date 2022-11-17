5 Killed, 10 Injured In Shooting At Protesters In Iran

Iran: Gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh on Wednesday, killing at least five people and wounding civilians and security forces, as per reports.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the attack or if it was linked to the nationwide protests that have convulsed Iran over the past two months. Another 10 people, including security forces, were wounded in the shooting, according to the media.

According to state news agency IRNA, in the city of Izeh’s central market, “armed and terrorist elements” on two motorcycles opened fire on protesters and security personnel, leaving five people dead and at least 10 injured.

While speaking to state television, the deputy governor of Khuzestan, Valiollah Hayati said the criminals used automatic guns to strike at about 5:30 pm. Three men, a woman, and a girl were among those who died, he said. He also added that the police personnel were among the casualties, AFP reported.

The situation was now under control and a search was underway for the attackers, Hayati said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the reported attack.

According to an official count, at least 13 people were killed in an armed attack claimed by the Islamic State group on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz on October 26.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, three days after her arrest by the morality police for allegedly breaking Iran’s dress code for women, the country has been engulfed in protests, which the authorities have described as “riots.”

According to the authorities, those demonstrations have seen clashes that have killed dozens of people — mainly protesters, but also members of the security forces over the past two months.