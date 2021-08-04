5 Interesting Facts About Solar Energy You Probably Didn’t Know

Solar power systems are gaining ground in all parts of the world. And therefore, the awareness about solar energy is rising by the day. But solar energy is not just about clean and free energy. There are several interesting facts around solar energy that most people are unaware of. And the facts that we have listed in this post, were news, even to us, when we first read about them. So come let’s find out if you were already aware about these interesting facts about solar energy

1. An Hour of Direct Sunlight Equals One Year of Entire Earth’s Energy Needs

Yes, you read that right. While we all know that the Sun is an inexhaustible source of energy, few people are aware of the fact that the amount of solar energy that reaches the Earth is enough to meet one year of Earth’s power requirement. And the best part is that all of this is available for free.

2. Solar Panels Don’t Need Direct Sunlight to Produce Energy

There is a common misconception that solar panels don’t produce energy unless they receive direct sunlight or on cloudy days. That, however, is not true. The fact is that solar panels produce enough energy even when the sun is not beaming directly onto them, only the amount of energy produced may be a little less.

3. A Solar Powered Home Reduces CO2 Emission by 100 Tonnes

One of the biggest issues of producing energy using fossil fuels is that it causes a lot of pollution. A home that is powered by solar energy can reduce the emission of CO2 by approximately 100 tonnes in 30 years. So imagine how much pollution would be reduced if all of us decide to go solar.

4. Solar Energy Can Power Airplanes

Solar planes that can carry passengers may be a long way to go. But the solar plane, designed to carry just one pilot, is now a reality. And considering the speed at which technology is evolving, the day may not be very far when solar passenger airplanes will finally become a reality.

5. Solar Can be Deployed Faster Than Any Other Source of Energy

Whenever there is a natural calamity like a cyclone, or a flood, the first thing that’s required to bring back life to normalcy is power. And the source of energy that can be restored or deployed at the fastest rate is solar. Similarly, in a country like ours where several places lack basic facilities such as power, deploying solar is the only way to offer a quick solution.

Should You Invest in Solar?

The answer is a big yes. There is no doubt about the fact that solar is the future of energy. And considering the rate at which fossil fuels are depleting, fossil fuel generated energy is only going to get costlier from here. Also, the sooner you go solar, the sooner you start saving on your monthly energy bills and reducing your carbon footprint. So if you want to go solar, we recommend that you talk to the solar experts at Luminous India, one of the most trusted names in the solar industry, to get an idea about how to switch from fossil fuels to solar.