5 Injured In Boar Attack

Dhenkanal: In an incident of man-animal conflict, at least five persons were injured after being attacked by a wild boar at Muturibandha under Kamakshyanagar North Range of Dhenkanal Forest Division.

The victims have been identified as Raimuni Kalan, Gagan Patra, Hari Padhan, Mini Padhan and Narendra Padhan.

As per available information, the five were engaged in household chores when a wild boar pounced on them.

On being informed, forest personnel rushed to the spot and admitted all the injured persons to Kamakshyanagar Hospital. The injured were later shifted to District Headquarter Hospital, Dhenkanal.