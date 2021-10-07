5 Injured As Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Struck Japan

Tokyo: After an earthquake struck Japan’s Chiba prefecture on Thursday, as many as five people were injured.

According to NHK broadcaster, there are reports about the first casualties after the 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Japan and at least five people got injured during the accident.

Earlier today, the 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Chiba prefecture near Tokyo at 22:41 (local time).

The centre of the earthquake was in Chiba Prefecture, and occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres, the Japanese Meteorological Agency informed.