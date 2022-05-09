5 Incredible Reasons To Add Kidney Beans To Your Daily Diet

New Delhi: Kidney beans or rajma are procured from the herbaceous plant, scientifically termed Phaseolus vulgaris. These beans are a storehouse of protein and an ideal replacement for red meat. In fact, piping hot rajma chawal is a perfect balance of protein on par with dairy or meat protein without added calories and saturated fat. A cup of kidney beans provides 15grams of protein. read on to know more about healthy beans.

Regulates Blood Sugar

Rajma is an excellent legume that helps in stabilizing blood glucose levels as it is a good source of soluble fibre and low on the glycemic index. Kidney beans are slow-burning carbohydrates that can prevent a spike in blood glucose levels. Moreover, the soluble fibres in rajma lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels, improve insulin sensitivity and assist in managing diabetes symptoms. Also Read: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Heart Healthy

The goodness of fibre in rajma is beneficial in lowering the risk of heart disease. Evidence proves that soluble fibre in rajma lowers bad cholesterol (LDL) and ups the good cholesterol (HDL) by forming a gel-like substance in the stomach and preventing the reabsorption of cholesterol into the body. In addition, rajma is a good source of potassium which dilates blood vessels and lowers blood pressure.

Prevents Cancer

Rajma is loaded with whopping amounts of antioxidants that help in the battle of cancer. The presence of flavonoids in rajma is beneficial in preventing the formation of cancer cells. According to the American Cancer Institute, lignans and saponins in rajma have the ability to fight cancer cells.

Sustains Weight Loss

The abundance of soluble fibre and protein in rajma is one of the best legumes to be added to a weight loss meal plan. These beans keep you satiated, slow gastric emptying time and help in losing weight. The presence of alpha-amylase inhibitor in rajma hinders the absorption and breakdown of starch and aids in losing weight.

Strengthens Bones

Rajma is filled up with essential minerals, calcium and magnesium that help in strengthening bones and preventing osteoporosis. Good amounts of folate in rajma support joint health and lower the risk of bone problems like osteomalacia and osteoporosis. Also Read: Calcium: Functions, Food Sources, Supplements, Deficiencies And Toxicity