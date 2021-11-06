5 Including PWD Employee Held With Brown Sugar In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: As many as five persons including a PWD employee have been arrested by the police for their alleged complicity in the smuggling of brown sugar.

Among the arrestees, one has been identified as Bapuni Swain.

Acting on reliable input, police conducted a raid at Dhenkanal PWD colony and arrested the accused persons. The cops also seized 27 grams of brown sugar from them.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard.