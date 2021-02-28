5 Hurt After Getting Trapped In Bush Fire Following Road Mishap

Mayurbhanj: At least five persons including a minor boy sustained burn injuries after they got trapped inside a forest fire in Mayurbhanj district following a road mishap on Sunday.

According to reports, the victims were travelling in an auto-rickshaw when their vehicle collided with another auto near Thakurmunda-Karanjia road. Meanwhile, the occupants of the auto-rickshaw fell into an ash pit created near the road following a wildfire. Following this, they sustained burn injuries.

Later, all the injured were rescued and admitted to Thakurmunda hospital.