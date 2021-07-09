5 From Odisha Held For Cyber Frauds In Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar: At least five persons from the State capital Bhubaneswar have been arrested on charges of cyber fraud in Hyderabad.

The accused persons have been identified as Narayan Mahapatro, Laxmidhar Murmu, Pramod Nayak, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, and Debasis Ojha. While three of them are residents of Ghatkia, two others are from the Baramunda area.

Reportedly, a joint team of Hyderabad police and along with the Commissionerate police conducted a raid and arrested the accused persons.

“The five accused have committed a cyber fraud of Rs 30 lakh in Hyderabad. They had looted Rs 15 lakh each from two accounts,” said police.

The accused have been booked under Section 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66-C of IT Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.