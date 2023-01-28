5 Dead, Several Injured After Pickup Van Hits Auto-Rickshaw In Keonjhar
Keonjhar: At least five persons were killed while several persons were injured after a speeding pick-up van collided with the auto-rickshaw near Basantpur under Keonjhar’s Pandapada police limits on Saturday.
According to reports, the incident occured while the ill-fated auto-rickshaw carrying eight people moving towards Keonjhar when a speeding pick-up van lost control at the turn and rammed into the auto-rickshaw. Following the accident, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Keonjhar hospital in an ambulance.
Police have reached the spot and launched a probe into this connection.
More details awaited.
