5-Day Shutdown Declared In Nabarangpur’s Chandahandi Block

Nabarangpur: The district administration here on Sunday decided 5-day complete shutdown in Chandahandi block amid surge in COVID cases.

The five-day shutdown order will remain in force with effect from April 19, 2021, till April 23, 2021.

The district administration has also sealed two main roads connecting to a Chhattisgarh district.

It is worth mentioning that over 160 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Chandahandi Block in the last 10 days.