OTT platforms are brimming with exciting new content, and these five upcoming projects have everyone buzzing with anticipation. From suspenseful thrillers to heartwarming dramas, here are the top OTT releases to look forward to:

1. Do Patti – A Gripping Mystery Thriller Starring two powerhouse actors, Kajol and Kriti Sanon, Do Patti is all set to keep audiences at the edge of their seats. With its female-centric plot and intense suspense, this film promises to be a thrilling ride. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, it delves into a mysterious case that intertwines two lives in unexpected ways. Get ready for an OTT thriller that packs both stellar performances and nail-biting moments.

2. Mehta Boys – A Heartwarming Coming-of-Age Drama

Mehta Boys promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, taking viewers on a nostalgic journey filled with humour, life lessons, and heartfelt moments. The plot centres on a father-son duo who are thrown together in an unexpected 48-hour adventure, forcing them to confront their strained relationship and deeply rooted differences. With its refreshing mix of comedy and drama, the movie beautifully explores generational clashes and personal growth. Starring the incredible Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani, Mehta Boys is shaping up to be a must-watch, full of poignant moments that resonate with audiences of all ages.

3. CTRL – A Tech-Driven Thriller For fans of sci-fi and cybercrime, CTRL is the next big thing. This fast-paced thriller takes a deep dive into the world of hackers, data breaches, and virtual warfare. With its tech-heavy plot and gripping narrative, CTRL explores the dangerous side of the digital age. Starring a dynamic ensemble cast, this series is bound to captivate viewers with its twists and turns, making it a high-stakes thriller for the OTT space.

4. Mandala Murders – A Thrilling Mystery

Get ready for an edge-of-your-seat thriller with Mandala Murders. Vaani Kapoor leads the cast in this intense mystery, with Vaibhav Raj Gupta co-starring. The series promises a gripping storyline filled with suspense, action, and unexpected twists. Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan also feature in pivotal roles, further adding to the intrigue. With a plot that will keep audiences guessing till the very end, Mandala Murders is one of the most highly anticipated thrillers on the horizon, bringing together a stellar cast and a nail-biting narrative.

5. Citadel: Honey Bunny – A Global Spy Adventure From the makers of the international hit Citadel, comes Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian spin-off set in the gripping world of spies and covert operations. This high-octane series features action, drama, and global intrigue, with fresh characters leading the charge. If you loved the original Citadel series, this Indian adaptation is sure to deliver on all the thrills, keeping you glued to the screen.

With these exciting projects on the horizon, OTT platforms are set to offer something for every viewer. Whether you’re a fan of mysteries, tech thrillers, or heartfelt dramas, these upcoming releases promise to keep us entertained and hooked in 2024.

