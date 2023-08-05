5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, Jammu-Kashmir

Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, and other bordering areas of Afghanistan as a quake of 5.8 magnitudes jolted the neighbouring country on Saturday.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday informed that a quake of 5.8 magnitude jolted Afghanistan. The epicenter is near Tajikistan and Afghanistan border in the Hindukush mountain range.

The tremours were also experienced in Pakistan with no loss of life or property reported so far.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km,Location: Hindu Kush Region,Afghanistan,” a tweet by the National Center for Seismology informed.