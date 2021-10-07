Earthquake
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan: Around 20 Killed, Several Injured

By PragativadiNews
Kabul: A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit southern Pakistan in the wee hours (3 am) of Thursday, 7 October, leading to the death of approximately 20 people.

Many of the victims died when roofs and walls collapsed after the 5.7 magnitude quake struck in the Balochistan province, with a power cut forcing health workers to treat the injured using flashlights.

Naseer Nasar, the head of Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority, warned that the toll may rise.

 

 

