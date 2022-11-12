5.4-Magnitude Quake Jolts Nepal

Kathmandu: A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal on Saturday, three days after a 6.6-magnitude tremor killed six people in the Himalayan nation and sparked panic among citizens.

The tremor, the third to hit the quake-prone nation this week, was felt around 8.12 pm local time.

The earthquake was recorded in the Bajhang district, 460 km west of Kathmandu, sending people out of their homes in panic.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Patadebal of Bajhang, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.