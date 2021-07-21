5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Rajasthan’s Bikaner

New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Wednesday, said the National Centre for Seismology.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at 5:24 am about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 kms.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India,” said the National Centre for Seismology in a tweet today.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.