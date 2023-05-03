5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), reported news agency ANI. Tremors were felt mostly in Hindu Khas region of Afganisthan.

In 2015, a major earthquake that struck the country’s northeast killed over 200 people in Afghanistan and neighboring northern Pakistan. A similar 6.1 earthquake in 2002 killed about 1,000 people in northern Afghanistan. And in 1998, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tremors in Afghanistan’s remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people.