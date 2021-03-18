4th T20I: India Aim To Improved Show Against England

Ahmedabad: The Indian team will put an improved show against England when they will face the visitors in 4th T20I in Ahmedabad today.

The visitors are leading the 5-match series 2-1 and they will look to go for the glory after taking the field against Virat Kohli’s men.

India skipper Virat Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year.

In the two games they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman going on to make a significant contribution.

England pacers are on song, taking as many as 13 out of 16 India wickets in the series.

Mark Wood and Jofra Archer have been superb with the new ball and the former reckons that a series win in the subcontinent nation will be a “brilliant achievement”.